Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Icon by 48,582.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,405,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Icon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Icon stock opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $679.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

