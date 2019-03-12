Ibex Investors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 6.75. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $732.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Meridian Bioscience’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

