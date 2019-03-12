Ibex Investors LLC Invests $219,000 in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after buying an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 124,377 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after acquiring an additional 789,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

LLL opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $158.76 and a one year high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $773,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/ibex-investors-llc-invests-219000-in-l3-technologies-inc-lll.html.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.