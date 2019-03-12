Ibex Investors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $475,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after buying an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $65,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $51,494,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,033,000.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.30 and a beta of 0.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. DexCom’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

In other DexCom news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $606,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $845,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,987 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

