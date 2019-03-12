HUZU (HUZU) Market Cap Reaches $145,764.00

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One HUZU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. HUZU has a market cap of $145,764.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUZU has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000989 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HUZU Profile

HUZU is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 3,138,609 coins and its circulating supply is 3,099,430 coins. The official website for HUZU is huzu.io . HUZU’s official message board is medium.com/@enrico_22150 . HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin

HUZU Coin Trading

HUZU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUZU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUZU using one of the exchanges listed above.

