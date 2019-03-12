Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 54,358 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,358 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 180,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $5,984,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $25,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,758 shares of company stock valued at $40,187,713 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:KNX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

