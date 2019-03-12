Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 729,381 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 909,195 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Corp has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

In related news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

