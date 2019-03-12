Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $23,356,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,250,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,978 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 15,103,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,905 shares during the period. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the third quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 3,249,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 784,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

BCRX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.00%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $155,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne Powell sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $28,236.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,488 shares of company stock valued at $434,962 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

