Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $1.39 Million Position in Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Epizyme stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.00. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

