Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.99. 1,117,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,217. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$464.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.469999985693349 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

