HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 620 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 695 ($9.08) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 667.69 ($8.72).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 624.50 ($8.16) on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £645,000 ($842,806.74). Also, insider John Flint sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13), for a total transaction of £453,867.18 ($593,057.86).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

