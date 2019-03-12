Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 143,632 Shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,632 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.37% of Athenex worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Athenex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 71.94% and a negative net margin of 143.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,917,422 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,231.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 143,632 Shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/hsbc-holdings-plc-sells-143632-shares-of-athenex-inc-atnx.html.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.