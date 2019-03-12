Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.21 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 218.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,299.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $7,575,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

