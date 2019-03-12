Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.95 Million Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,620 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 572,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In related news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

