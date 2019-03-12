Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.40 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,354,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 386,542 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 265,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 219,454 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 63,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

