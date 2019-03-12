HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Reduced by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 6.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 91,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE HPQ opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 28,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $641,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

