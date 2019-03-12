Home Depot Inc (HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.28. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,343. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 41.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

