Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,916,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,549,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,916,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,549,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,308,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,281,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. 372,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,929. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

