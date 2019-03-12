Hill International (NYSE:HIL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

HIL stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hill International has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Get Hill International alerts:

In other Hill International news, Director Arnaud Ajdler acquired 149,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $454,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Sgro acquired 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 192,270 shares of company stock valued at $581,219. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/hill-international-hil-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hill International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hill International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.