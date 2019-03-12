HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH (HSBK) & South State (SSB) Critical Comparison

HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH (OTCMKTS:HSBK) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH and South State’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH $18.79 million 0.00 $1.96 million N/A N/A South State $712.96 million 3.46 $178.87 million $5.50 12.67

South State has higher revenue and earnings than HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH N/A N/A N/A South State 24.99% 8.61% 1.38%

Dividends

HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. South State pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. South State is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A South State 1 4 1 0 2.00

South State has a consensus target price of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%.

Summary

South State beats HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH

Highlands Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Highlands State Bank that provides personal and business banking services. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, interest and noninterest bearing, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. It also provides personal loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment/car loans, and residential mortgage loans; and business loans comprising business term loans, equipment loans, line of credit, and commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers merchant, remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, e-statement, and ATM services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It serves individuals, professionals, and small to medium sized businesses in Sussex, Passaic, and Morris counties of New Jersey. Highlands Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Vernon, New Jersey.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services. It serves customers through 181 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 9 North Carolina counties, 19 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

