HiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $694,688.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a total market cap of $694,688.00 and $439.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

