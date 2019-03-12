Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling bought 12,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 988,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 274,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 335,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,132. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.54%.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

