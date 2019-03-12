Hershey Co (HSY) Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,161,844.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,152 shares of company stock worth $3,184,565 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

