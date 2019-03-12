Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.27 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post sales of $35.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $36.10 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $28.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $145.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $148.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.93 million, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $158.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $140,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,051.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,990. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

