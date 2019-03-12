Head-To-Head Survey: RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN) & Denbury Resources (DNR)

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW -10.10% -22.38% 2.45% Denbury Resources 18.81% 27.79% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW 0 8 0 0 2.00 Denbury Resources 1 6 1 0 2.00

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Denbury Resources has a consensus price target of $4.94, suggesting a potential upside of 194.22%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW and Denbury Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW $303.48 million 2.36 -$1.23 million N/A N/A Denbury Resources $1.13 billion 0.68 $163.15 million $0.48 3.50

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW.

Summary

Denbury Resources beats RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Resolute Energy Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 259.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

