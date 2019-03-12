Head-To-Head Review: Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) and Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pelangio Exploration does not pay a dividend. Mountain Province Diamonds pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pelangio Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million 1.54 $13.23 million $0.08 12.05 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -1.61% -0.97% -0.45% Pelangio Exploration N/A -1,844.31% -217.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also holds 100% interests in the Birch Lake property consisting of 28 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering 1,120 acres located in the Keigat Lake area; Poirier gold property located in Bristol Township, Canada; Seeley Lake property comprising 19 claims covering 760 acres; Thunder Gold property covering 120 acres; and Black Township property comprising 2 claims covering an area of 480 acres in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.