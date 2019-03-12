Head-To-Head Review: Hilltop (HTH) vs. Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hilltop and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.58% 6.24% 0.89% Bank of Hawaii 30.54% 17.53% 1.28%

Risk & Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hilltop pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and Bank of Hawaii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.60 billion 1.04 $121.44 million $1.28 13.84 Bank of Hawaii $719.10 million 4.70 $219.60 million $5.23 15.67

Bank of Hawaii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilltop. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hilltop and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bank of Hawaii 1 2 0 0 1.67

Hilltop presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $84.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Hilltop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Hilltop on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

