Head to Head Comparison: Mobileiron (MOBL) & FalconStor Software (FALC)

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobileiron and FalconStor Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileiron $193.19 million 2.66 -$43.08 million ($0.42) -11.48 FalconStor Software $25.16 million 0.21 $1.05 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileiron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobileiron and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileiron 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mobileiron and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileiron -22.30% -75.72% -23.39% FalconStor Software 2.82% -27.24% 25.28%

Risk & Volatility

Mobileiron has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Mobileiron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Mobileiron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Mobileiron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users. It serves range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

