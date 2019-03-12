Head-To-Head Comparison: Dropbox (DBX) and Its Peers

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) is one of 198 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dropbox to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dropbox alerts:

This table compares Dropbox and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.39 billion -$111.70 million -17.66 Dropbox Competitors $1.88 billion $215.24 million 36.41

Dropbox’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dropbox and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 3 12 0 2.80 Dropbox Competitors 1650 7765 14362 707 2.58

Dropbox presently has a consensus price target of $34.08, suggesting a potential upside of 47.52%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -34.84% -79.85% -30.55% Dropbox Competitors -39.81% -27.41% -3.39%

Summary

Dropbox peers beat Dropbox on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.