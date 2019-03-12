Head-To-Head Analysis: Titan Medical (TMDI) versus Its Rivals

Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Titan Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A N/A Titan Medical Competitors -29.27% -41.07% -15.68%

This table compares Titan Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -2.36 Titan Medical Competitors $1.53 billion $155.88 million 52.14

Titan Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Medical Competitors 760 2718 4903 246 2.54

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.07%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 358.43%. Given Titan Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Titan Medical rivals beat Titan Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform various surgical procedures for general abdominal, gynecologic, urologic, and colorectal indications. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

