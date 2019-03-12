Head to Head Analysis: RPC (RES) & Energy & Technology (ENGT)

RPC (NYSE:RES) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get RPC alerts:

This table compares RPC and Energy & Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $1.72 billion 1.22 $175.40 million $0.82 11.93 Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC 10.19% 17.65% 13.73% Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60%

Volatility and Risk

RPC has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 6.66, suggesting that its stock price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of RPC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RPC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend. RPC pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPC has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RPC and Energy & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 8 10 1 0 1.63 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPC currently has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Summary

RPC beats Energy & Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.