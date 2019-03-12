Head-To-Head Analysis: Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) vs. MSA Safety (MSA)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

MSA Safety pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bionik Laboratories does not pay a dividend. MSA Safety pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSA Safety has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and MSA Safety’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $990,000.00 11.82 -$14.62 million N/A N/A MSA Safety $1.36 billion 2.97 $26.02 million $4.50 23.24

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bionik Laboratories and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A MSA Safety 0 3 1 0 2.25

MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $106.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -556.03% -64.03% -52.27% MSA Safety 9.14% 27.32% 10.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Bionik Laboratories on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

