Haverford Trust Co. Sells 2,297 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 74.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $120.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

