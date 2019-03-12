Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$12.37 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards.

