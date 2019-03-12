Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.95. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

