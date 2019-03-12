Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,643 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.28% of SharpSpring worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SharpSpring by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

SHSP opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SharpSpring Inc has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp bought 76,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHSP shares. ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SharpSpring to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

SharpSpring Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

