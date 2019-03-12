Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,124 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $675,106,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,423,000 after purchasing an additional 948,394 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,858,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,443,000 after purchasing an additional 882,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,601,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,808,000 after buying an additional 878,285 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/granite-investment-partners-llc-reduces-position-in-first-republic-bank-frc.html.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.