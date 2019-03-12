Granite Construction Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Granite Construction in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 211.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 192,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 55.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

