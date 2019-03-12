Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LBRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $473.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Day sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $24,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,646,471 shares of company stock worth $26,551,981.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 178,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 169.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,634,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 885.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.