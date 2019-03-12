Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.60% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

