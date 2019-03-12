Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $113.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $66.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $467.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.70 million to $550.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $586.24 million, with estimates ranging from $436.70 million to $728.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,780,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 515,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 654,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 395,298 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 758,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 392,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,608,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $21.62. 41,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,644. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golar LNG has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $35.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.89%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

