Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GOL Linhas reported better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2018. On the back of strong demand for air travel, passenger revenues increased 10.3% in the quarter. The company's focus on capacity discipline and revenue management is as well encouraging. Efforts to modernize its fleet and reduce debts also raise optimism in the stock. To improve efficiencies and check costs, Gol Linhas is constantly looking to replace Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) planes with Boeing 737 MAX-8 jets. However, as the carrier has international exposure, depreciation of Brazilian Real against the US Dollar pose a challenge to the company. In fact, the Brazilian currency depreciated 17.3% against the US Dollar in the final quarter of 2018. The company also has an unimpressive earnings history. Moreover, shares of the company have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOL. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 202,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.43 and a beta of -0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $6,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

