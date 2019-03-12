Global Partners (GLP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 124,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.35. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Global Partners by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,414,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 303,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

