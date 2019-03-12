Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will announce $49.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.16 million. Glaukos reported sales of $40.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $223.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.86 million to $233.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $265.20 million, with estimates ranging from $253.53 million to $278.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $6,092,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Glaukos by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glaukos by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $69.16. 249,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,048. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -186.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.