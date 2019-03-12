Glanbia plc (GLB) Insider Michael Horan Sells 16,837 Shares

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) insider Michael Horan sold 16,837 shares of Glanbia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,845 ($24.11), for a total transaction of £310,642.65 ($405,909.64).
Shares of LON GLB opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.43) on Tuesday. Glanbia plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.23 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.78 ($0.26).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.