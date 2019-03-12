Glanbia plc (GLB) Insider Michael Horan Sells 16,837 Shares

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) insider Michael Horan sold 16,837 shares of Glanbia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,845 ($24.11), for a total transaction of £310,642.65 ($405,909.64).

Shares of LON GLB opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.43) on Tuesday. Glanbia plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.23 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.78 ($0.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels.

