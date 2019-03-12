Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,562 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,591,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,751,000 after buying an additional 241,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. 1,099,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,588,164. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $82.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

