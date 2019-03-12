Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

CPB stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

