General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

