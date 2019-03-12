Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Garrison Capital posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garrison Capital.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Garrison Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,182. Garrison Capital has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 91.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

