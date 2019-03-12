Garrison Capital (GARS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Separately, National Securities reduced their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ GARS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 65,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,182. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.67. Garrison Capital has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Garrison Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Garrison Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

